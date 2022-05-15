Fire breaks out at Monroe nursing home, 2 patients sent to hospital

MONROE, Ohio — A fire broke out at a nursing home in Monroe Sunday morning that sent two patients to the hospital, according to the Monroe Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home on Hankins Road just before 5 a.m. for a fire alarm. When firefighters were heading to the nursing home, another 911 call mentioned black smoke was in one of the rooms, Monroe Fire said. The second called prompted Monroe Fire to call out two additional ladders, two additional engines and two additional EMS units.

When the first firefighters arrived, Monroe Fire said they saw a moderate amount of smoke in the south wing of the building. The nursing home staff were already evacuating patients when firefighters arrived. Monroe Fire said additional EMS units were requested because of the large number of medically incapacitated patients.

According to Monroe Fire, the fire was located in a storage room in the south wing of the building near the nursing station. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and immediately started ventilating the building.

All patients were removed from the south wing and EMS units evaluated each patients, according to Monroe Fire. Two patients were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported.

The Monroe Fire Investigation Team continues to investigate the cause of fire.