OSHP: Fatal crash shuts down State Route 63 westbound in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on State Route 63 westbound in Monroe early Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

A Monroe police dispatcher said the accident happened at approximately 4:30 a.m.

State Route 63 going westbound is closed between Salzman Road and Clark Boulevard due to the crash, OSHP said.

Marc Price | WCPO

Our crew on the scene saw a damaged motorcycle on the road.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

OSHP has not said if anyone else was injured.

The dispatcher said there is no time frame for when the roadway will reopen.