MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating after police shot and killed a man in Monroe on Friday, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

The incident happened on Ohio 63 near the Speedway at New Garver Road. Gmoser said Monroe police called BCI to investigate right away.

Monroe police officer Josh King confirmed the shooting to our media partner, Journal-News, and said the police department would release more information soon.