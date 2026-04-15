Woman indicted for allegedly intentionally setting fire at apartment building

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for aggravated arson after she allegedly intentionally set fire to an apartment building with seven other occupants inside.

Victoria Ashley Hill, 42, of Middletown, allegedly intentionally set the fire to her Curtis Street apartment complex Feb. 21.

When officers responded, fire was observed through a broken window, and it appeared multiple items were burning, according to the incident report. There was “thick, black smoke” in the apartment’s main hallway; firefighters arrived and put the fire out.

In a police interview, Hill reportedly admitted to setting the fire because she wanted “it all to be over.”

Seven other individuals were in the apartment building at the time of the fire, and Hill was initially charged with eight counts of aggravated arson.

A Butler County grand jury on Friday, April 10, indicted Hill on one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. The grand jury declined to indict on seven other first-degree felony counts of aggravated arson, according to court records.

Hill remains in Butler County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

