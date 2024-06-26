Video shows aftermath of minivan crashing into home in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A vehicle crashed into the front of a home Wednesday evening in Middletown, Middletown dispatch said.

A minivan crashed into a home along Central Avenue near Curryer Street around 5 p.m.

A video sent to WCPO 9 shows the aftermath of the minivan's crash, with the car almost completely inside the home.

Watch the video below:

Middletown car into home Central Avenue

Our partners with the Journal-News reported that the minivan caught fire after it hit the home.

Journal-News also reported that Middletown Deputy Fire Chief Brian Wright said one person was taken to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.