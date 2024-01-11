Two groups pitch proposals for aquatic center in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — After hearing aquatic center proposals from two organizations during a special City Council work session Tuesday night, members have two choices: Select one of the options or reject both.

Middletown’s two public swimming pools, Sunset and Douglass, closed many years ago due to escalating operating costs, and some people have expressed a need for an aquatic center in the city.

The Great Miami Valley YMCA, which operates eight locations in the region, including the Atrium Family YMCA, and a grassroots organization, SplashDown Middletown Water Park, made aquatic center pitches to the five council members during the 90-minute meeting.

Late in 2022, City Council, with only member Zack Ferrell returning this year, heard similar presentations from the two groups. At the time, SplashDown Middletown board members said they could raise the estimated $4.2 million to build the park and from representatives from the Atrium YMCA who were interested in partnering with the city to build an aquatic park at the YMCA in the East End.

At the time, it appeared council was split supporting an aquatic center, and the five members never voted on any legislation, so the proposals died.

Last week, during her first meeting as mayor, Elizabeth Slamka called for a special work session to discuss possible aquatic features. During her four-month, door-to-door campaign for mayor, Slamka said Middletown residents told her a swimming facility was one of their top priorities.

When it comes to funding a possible water park, City Manager Paul Lolli said Middletown has about $1 million remaining in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. He said the city earmarked $3 million in ARPA funds for downtown improvements, and the city is “not even close” to spending that much money.

The city could divert $3.6 million out of the general fund, giving the city as much as $7.5 million to invest in the project, according to Lolli.

The biggest differences in the proposals: If the city paid for an aquatic center at the YMCA, the organization would cover operating costs. SplashDown Middletown board members said they could raise the estimated $4.2 million to build the water park. After it was build, the city would pay all operating expenses.

Atrium Family YMCA

Tyler Roberts, Great Miami Valley YMCA district executive director, said according to estimates from Patterson Pools, an aquatic center on the YMCA property would cost between $2.7 million and $3 million. That cost would be about $1 million higher if the YMCA didn’t already have ample on-site parking and pumps to run its indoor pool, he said.

Once the city pays to construct the water park, the YMCA would assume all other expenses, Roberts said. He estimated those operating costs at $250,00-$300,000 annually.

The water park would include a double flume fiberglass water slide and other water features, he said.

Twenty years ago, a water park was built at the East Butler YMCA in Fairfield Twp. and it averaged about 200 visitors a day during the 2023 swimming season, Roberts said.

Ferrell said the East Butler location is “a proven concept.”

“You do what you say,” he told Roberts.

Roberts said affording to use the water park would not be a barrier for local residents. He said the YMCA uses a “sliding scale” based off household income to determine membership prices.

For instance, for a family of five with a household income of $47,500, the Membership For All would cost $34. If the family visited the pool three times per week, the cost per person, per visit would be .56 cents, he said.

Roberts said if the YMCA received council’s approval, construction could begin in February or March with a completion date sometime in 2025.

Council member Jennifer Carter asked if the YMCA could provide transportation to residents who don’t live near the East End YMCA.

Lolli said the city has discussed transportation options with the Butler County Transportation Authority. He said transportation would be needed regardless of who operates the aquatic center or where it’s located.

Ferrell asked Roberts is the YMCA would agree to naming rights of the aquatic center. Roberts said the Y was “very open to that.”

SplashDown Middletown

Adriane Scherrer, a board member, said the group has been meeting for more than three years to discuss a water park in the city. Board members have talked to city and township leaders in Monroe, Trenton, Franklin and Madison, and they’re supportive of Middletown building a water park, she said.

The water park board wants the city to pay for a feasibility study, estimated at $25,000, and if it receives a positive response, as the board believes, fundraising can begin, according to Scherrer.

Originally, she thought Smith Park would be the best location for the water park, but as the city shifts toward the East End, she believes Jacot Park on Grand Avenue would be the idea location.

Scherrer, treasurer of Slamka’s campaign for mayor, said Middletown’s aquatic center comes with an estimated $4.2 million price tag she believed could be raised through donations from local foundations and corporations.

Council member Paul Horn questioned Scherrer whether the group has acquired the land, the money to build the park and provide maintenance. When she didn’t immediately answer, he said: “Yes or no.”

Horn said he didn’t want the city “back into the pool business.”

Even more important than money, board members said, a water park would improve the quality of life for Middletown residents and those from surrounding communities; provide a safe activity for children during the summer; give residents an opportunity to take swimming lessons; and attract more families and businesses to the area.

HOW TO EXPRESS YOUR OPINIONS

If you want City Council members and city staff to know how you feel about these aquatic proposals send an email to Clerk of Council Amy Schenck at amys@cityofmiddletown.org.