Program aiming to reduce overdoses, syringe sharing has last day in Middletown location

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A program with several goals, including the reduction of overdose deaths, is shutting down in Middletown.

The Syringe Service Program has been setting up in the Access Counseling Services parking lot in Middletown for over a year, according to the Butler County General Health District. Friday was its last day of service at this location, though.

One of several people who came by one last time was Samantha Stewart.

"When you come here, they make you feel like family," she said.

Stewart said she's been coming to the Middletown Syringe Service Program for two or three years, and they've helped improve her life in several ways.

She said she's able to get free Narcan, Fentanyl and Xylazene test strips, as well as a lot of other help.

"She's helped me get my birth certificate so I can get my ID made. Caracole's actually helping me with my HIV and my housing and stuff," Stewart said.

The Butler County General Health District said the program has several goals.

"It prevents infectious disease through being able to give people new syringes that they're not able to share syringes with other people where HIV, Hepatitis C can spread," said Jordan Meyer, a harm reduction epidemiologist for the Butler County General Health District.

The program also offers pamphlets and organizations to help with treatment for addiction, HIV and Hepatitis C.

Meyer said another goal is to reduce overdose deaths by giving out Narcan.

"Giving out Narcan and Naloxone also is great for the community where it reduces the hospital admissions for overdoses and runs that EMS and fire departments have to go on for overdoses," he said.

State data shows that in recent years, for the period between January and June, suspected drug overdoses in Butler County have declined. And so far this year, they're at a seven-year low.

The overdose rate last year was still much higher than the rest of the state, according to state data.

In 2022, about 50 people died of a drug overdose for every 100,000 people in Butler County. That's compared to about 35.4 per 100,000 people statewide.

The Syringe Service Program in Middletown has struggled with community support, having to move locations multiple times before landing at this temporary spot.

"From what I understand, a lot of the business owners and some of the people there was kind of like it was infringing on their property there and keeping clientele away," said Rontae Bass, a regional harm reduction collaborative supervisor with Access Counseling Services.

The Butler County General Health District said it's still working to find a new location, now that time is up in its current site.

WCPO asked the City of Middletown if its working with the program to find a new location. City Manager Paul Lolli provided WCPO with a statment.

"The city of Middletown does not have any plans to open an alternative site at this time. We feel that the future of these programs and other programs, addressing homelessness, addiction, mental health issues and others need to be better addressed on a regional basis," he said. "While the city acknowledges the problems, a collaborative effort would not unduly burden any single community."

There are still Syringe Service Program locations in Fairfield and in Oxford. You can find more information here.