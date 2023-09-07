Watch Now
Police: Middletown road shut down after train hit semi truck

Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 13:55:59-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A portion of University Blvd. in Middletown is closed after a train collided with a semi truck, according to Middletown police.

Police Chief David Birk said the semi truck got stuck on the railroad tracks and the driver wasn't able to alert the train operators in time. As a result, the train crashed into the semi truck, which bore a rear sign designating the truck as an "oversize load."

No one was hurt in the crash, Birk said.

It's unclear how the semi truck became stuck on the railroad tracks, or what load the truck may have been carrying at the time of the collision.

