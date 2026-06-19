Police: Man hospitalized with 'potentially life-threatening injuries' after daughter shoots him in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man was shot four times by his daughter overnight in Middletown, according to police.

Officers responded at 12:35 a.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Jackson Lane on reports of a domestic dispute at an apartment complex. On arrival, officers found a man and a woman in a physical altercation.

When officers were able to separate the two, they learned the man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Atrium Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries and later transferred to another hospital, Police Chief Earl Nelson said.

The woman was arrested. Nelson said she faces felonious assault and assault on police officer charges in connection with a struggle during her arrest in which an officer sustained minor injuries.

Coleman remains in Middletown City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Middletown police encourage anyone with information to reach out to Det. Terry Ballinger at 513-425-7741, via email at terry.ballinger@cityofmiddletown.org or contact the dispatch at 513-425-7701.