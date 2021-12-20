Watch
Police investigating teen shooting in Middletown

<p>Middletown police car</p>
Middletown police cracking down on problem areas
Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 20, 2021
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman is recovering from a gunshot wound she suffered on Sunday night.

Middletown police are trying to piece together what happened.

Officers were called to Atrium Medical Center about 9 p.m. for a woman with a gunshot wound. They found the victim, Alexis Vernon, was being treated for a wound to the right heel.

Vernon told officers she was walking on Burbank Avenue when she heard a single shot and her ear began to ring. She could provide no description of the shooter. Vernon said she was transported to the hospital by a neighbor and her sister, according to the police report.

Officers could find no evidence of a shooting on Burbank, but began to search the 2000 block of Sheffield Street where Vernon is a resident. A blood trail was found to an apartment.

A resident gave officers permission to search the apartment and found a round projectile, and the kitchen door appeared to have been hit by a round of fire, according to the report.

In the kitchen sink, a mop with what appeared to be blood was found, according to police.

Middletown police said the investigation is ongoing.

