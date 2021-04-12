Watch
Police chief: Body discovered on banks of Great Miami River in Middletown

Nick Graham/Journal-News
A body was found on the banks of the Great Miami River in Middletown on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 12, 2021
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A body has been found on the banks of the Great Miami River in Middletown.

Middletown police Chief David Birk said the body was found at about Ninth Avenue while officers and detectives were searching the river today. They also used a drone and K-9 unit to find the body.

Maj. Scott Reeves confirmed the body was an adult's and not either of the children — Nylo Lattimore and James Hutchinson — for whom law enforcement has spent months searching.

WCPO 9 News partner Journal-News originally published this story.

