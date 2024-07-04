Police: 2 teenage boys shot at Middletown park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two teenage boys were shot and taken to the hospital on Wednesday night, Middletown Police Department said.

The shooting happened at Smith Park on Tytus Avenue at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Rob Pieper | WCPO The shooting happened at Smith Park on Tytus Avenue.

According to police, officers were told shortly after that a 14-year-old boy was at Kettering Emergency Room saying he had also been shot while at the park.

Police said both boys are expected to be OK.

The Middletown Independence Day Festival was happening at Smith Park at the time of the shooting.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Bender at 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.