Police: 1 dead in Middletown crash

Posted at 12:32 PM, Mar 17, 2023
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One man died after a crash in Middletown, police said.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Middletown police responded to a 911 call about a crash in the area of North University Boulevard and Shafor Street. When they arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle close by on Nelbar Street at the railroad pass, investigators said.

The driver, 53-year-old Douglas G. Miller, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was the only person involved in the crash, police said.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

