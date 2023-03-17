Police: 1 dead in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One man died after a crash in Middletown, police said.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Middletown police responded to a 911 call about a crash in the area of North University Boulevard and Shafor Street. When they arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle close by on Nelbar Street at the railroad pass, investigators said.

The driver, 53-year-old Douglas G. Miller, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was the only person involved in the crash, police said.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

READ MORE

'The cost outweighs the benefits': Middletown police chief says department can't afford body cams

Middletown strongman wins gold in global contest, breaks more records

Mentorship between Middletown basketball player, elementary student proves to be 'game changer'