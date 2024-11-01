Police: 1 dead after vehicle rolls over several times in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and a portion of N. University Boulevard was closed in Middletown after a vehicle rolled several times Friday afternoon.

Middletown police said in a social media post that northbound University Boulevard was closed at Manchester Avenue, Reinartz Boulevard and Monroe Street.

The crash was reported at 3:36 p.m., Middletown police dispatchers said.

Police said that the crash involved one vehicle, which rolled over several times.

One person was pronounced dead, police confirmed.

The crash is under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, or START.

Journal-News staff writer Lauren Pack contributed to this report.