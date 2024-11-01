Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Police: 1 dead after vehicle rolls over several times in Middletown crash

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and a portion of N. University Boulevard was closed in Middletown after a vehicle rolled several times Friday afternoon.

Middletown police said in a social media post that northbound University Boulevard was closed at Manchester Avenue, Reinartz Boulevard and Monroe Street.

The crash was reported at 3:36 p.m., Middletown police dispatchers said.

Police said that the crash involved one vehicle, which rolled over several times.

One person was pronounced dead, police confirmed.

The crash is under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, or START.

Journal-News staff writer Lauren Pack contributed to this report.

Watch Live:

America Tonight

More local news:
Scores for Cincinnati high school football playoff games Ty France, Nick Martini refuse Reds' outright assignments, become free agents Goshen Fire Station 18 rebuild begins 2 years after damaging tornado

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money