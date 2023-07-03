Watch Now
PD: 2 hospitalized after Middletown shooting

Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 03, 2023
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Middletown, Middletown police said.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tytus Avenue.

Police said multiple people were fighting near a bar when someone pulled out a gun and shot two people.

They were transported to the hospital.

Both victims are expected to recover.

Investigators are currently searching for one suspect.

Police said the suspect and the victims know each other.

Middletown police said they will release suspect information shortly.

Investigators did not name the bar involved.

