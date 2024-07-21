Watch Now
OSHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Middletown wrong-way crash

Posted at 7:18 AM, Jul 21, 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Middletown Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. the OSHP responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on I-75 near mile post 33 in Middletown.

Upon arrival, troopers found the driver of one of the vehicles dead at the scene, OSHP said.

The OSHP has identified the deceased as Geiner Hildalgo, 46, of Dayton.

The second driver was transported to Atrium Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

Investigators determined that Hidalgo, driving a 2016 SUV was traveling north on I-75 when they were hit head-on by the driver of a 2011 Ford pick-up truck, driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Both vehicles traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to a stop on the left shoulder against the concrete barrier wall, OSHP said.

I-75 northbound lanes were closed for a short time for the crash investigation.

OSHP has not yet said if speed or impairment are factors in this crash, or if any charges will be be filed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon post of the OSHP.

