Officials: 2 shot in Middletown park during attempted robbery

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people were shot during an attempted robbery in Middletown Sunday night, Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle said.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. in Douglass Park near the splash pads, according to Castle.

Castle said the two individuals shot had mild injuries. One had a fractured thigh and the other had "fragments," Castle said. Middletown police said both victims were shot in their legs.

Middletown police said the two people who were shot told officers they were hanging out in the park when two other people walked up to them and demanded money before firing a gun and running away.

A neighbor who lives near the park told us she heard about seven shots at around 11 p.m. A video captured on a neighbor's doorbell camera also showed a group of people in the park and a car rushing away.

According to Castle, K9 officers discovered one weapon. Two weapons are believed to have been involved, Castle said.

It is unknown how many people were in the park during the shooting.

Castle said there are no suspects at this time.

Police were back at the scene Monday morning searching the area.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is available.