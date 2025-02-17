Butler Co. dispatch: Verizon callers can reach 911 directly after issues of reaching dispatchers

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Verizon callers can reach dispatch directly again after the Middletown Division of Police said the 911 center was experiencing phone issues.

According to Butler County dispatch, Verizon customers can get through to dispatchers directly for emergencies as of 11 a.m. on Monday.

The Middletown Division of Police posted about the issue of callers not being sent to emergency lines on social media earlier Monday morning.

Middletown Division of Police stated in that post that Verizon customers who are calling were being sent to the non-emergency lines.

According to the post, callers who called 911 and would get the non-emergency line.

Middletown Division of Police stated that the non-emergency lines would ring into the dispatcher center but dispatchers were unable to see pertinent information, including address and phone number in emergency situations.