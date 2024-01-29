Middletown police searching for inmate who escaped from transport van

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are searching for a man who escaped from a transport van in the early morning hours Monday.

Hamilton County dispatchers said officers were searching after 42-year-old David Johnson escaped in Middletown near SR-122 and Union Road, near I-75.

Dispatchers said Johnson is bald, has a red beard and was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.

Police did not provide information on the charges for which Johnson was initially incarcerated.

He is not listed as a current inmate in either the Butler Couunty jail or the Warren County jail. Middletown police have so far not provided any further information.

Officials did not provide a photo of Johnson. When WCPO receives a photo, this story will be updated to show it.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.