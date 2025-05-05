Middletown officer involved in crash during pursuit of vehicle reported stolen

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash during a police pursuit, Middletown police said.

Police said officers were pursuing a car reported stolen just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle crashed into a Middletown police cruiser at the intersection of Eldora Street and Tytus Avenue.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was released a short time later.

Middletown police said officers are stil investigating several reported stolen cars from over the weekend.