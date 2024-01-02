Middletown City Schools mourning loss of high school Spanish teacher

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown City School district is mourning the loss of one of its high school teachers, according to a social media post from the district.

The district announced Monday evening that Ellen Birchwell, a Spanish teacher at the high school, died Monday morning.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our Middie family," the post reads.

Birchwell first began working for the district in the 2022-2023 school year, the post says.

Students and staff return to school from the holiday break on Wednesday; when they do, the district said grief counselors will be available for anyone who may need them.