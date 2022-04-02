Middletown BMV closes due to ‘inadequate staffing issues’

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Bureau of Motor Vehicles agency has closed “until further notice,” according to a sign taped on the glass door at 3232 Roosevelt Blvd.

Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, said the Middletown agency closed “due to inadequate staffing levels.” She said the staff will be offered jobs at nearby Deputy Registrar locations.

The sign says the three nearest locations are in Hamilton, Franklin and Lebanon.

Here are the locations: Hamilton, 1720 S. Erie Blvd., #A; Franklin, 245 S. Main St.; and Lebanon, 19 Dave Drive.

According to the BMV web site, the Ohio BMV issues requests for proposals for the selection and appointment of deputy registrars to operate license agencies in Ohio. Deputy registrars are independent contractors selected on a competitive basis and they administer duties related to the issuance of driver licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and other services on behalf of the BMV.