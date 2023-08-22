Husband of terminated senior center director charged with 7 counts passing bad checks

MIDDLETOWN — While Diane Rodgers, former executive director of Central Connections, a senior citizens center in Middletown, hasn’t been charged with any crimes, her husband is sitting in the Middletown City Jail.

Vincent "Scott" Smith has been charged with seven counts of passing bad checks, all felonies, according to the Middletown Division of Police and court records.

Smith, 56, was booked Monday night into the jail after police served warrants at his home on Sabina Road in Sabina, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Middletown Municipal Court.

Rodgers hasn’t been seen publicly since she was terminated by the Central Connections board of directors on July 27 and escorted out of the building by Middletown police. Nelson said she was not present at the Sabina home.

According to the court complaint filed by Middletown Detective Patrick Glassburn, Smith’s charges stem from the fraud investigation “at Central Connections with the executive director.”

Smith allegedly wrote a series of checks that totaled $56,300 between June 1, 2022, and June 23, 2023, from his bank to Central Connections and the checks were returned for insufficient funds, according to the court document.

"Smith wrote on 6/01/2022 a check in the amount of $6,500, on 4/17/2023 two separate checks in the amounts of $7,000 each, on 04/16/2023 two checks in the amount of $14,000 and $4,000, on 6/05/2023 a check in the amount of $2,800 and on 6/23/2023 in the amount of $15,000," according to the detective.

It appears Smith allegedly was attempting to return money taken from the Central Connections account, Nelson said.

Rodgers was fired "for cause," according to Rick Fishbaugh, board president. He said the board performed a background check on Rodgers, but only in Ohio, where she never worked or lived. He said that was "a mistake."

RELATED | Middletown police open criminal investigation in connection with senior services facility

Middletown investigation

Rodgers is under investigation by Middletown detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations regarding finances at the center, according to police Chief David Birk. No criminal charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

She was hired in November 2021 and then spearheaded a $1.5 million renovation of the center at 3907 Central Avenue, that included an event center, full bar, café, furnishings and decorations. She said the improvements were needed to attract outside business to the center and fund activities.

While Rodgers said membership rose under her leadership, Central Connections is buried by its financial burden. The Council on Aging canceled its contract with the center that no longer provides meals or social services to seniors.

The City of Middletown is considering leasing the building for $50 a month for the last four months of the year.

After that, the city may purchase the property from Middletown Area Senior Citizens Inc., a nonprofit, for $1.8 million, said City Manager Paul Lolli. That money will help pay off debt at the center, he said.

RELATED | Middletown leaders commit to buying senior services facility planning to shut down

The city must exercise the option to purchase before Dec. 31, 2023, according to the lease agreement. Law Director Ben Yoder said the building and property have been appraised at $2.5 million.

Lolli said it will cost the city about $10,000 a month to operate the center: $5,000 in insurance and $5,000 in utilities. He said two staff members, Health Director Jackie Phillips, and Jeri Lewis, community projects coordinator, are operating the center in the interim. They have recruited 10 volunteers to assist in running the center and the city is performing background checks on them, Lolli said.

So the city could spend more than $40,000 the rest of the year to keep the center open and provide "mission-critical services," according to Lolli, who said about 100 seniors are using the facility daily.

Lolli said if the city didn’t lease the building, it would close immediately.

If the city purchases Central Connections with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Lolli said the 13 board members have indicated they want to resign.

The goal is for another agency to operate the center, hopefully, sometime in 2024, Lolli said. He said the city will take precautions to reduce the risk of the financial struggles repeating.