Endangered missing alert issued for 81-year-old Middletown man

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert Saturday evening.

Officials say that Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his residence in Middletown near 14th Avenue, at 1 p.m. Saturday and has failed to return.

Mr. Thomas is described as being 5'5" tall, weighs 110 lbs., has bald hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Thomas also has dementia.

He was last seen driving a red 2002 GMC Sonoma with Ohio licence plate DXZ1859.

Please call 911 if you see Mr. Thomas or call 1-800-637-1113 to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear information about this endangered missing alert.