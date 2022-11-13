Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Endangered missing alert issued for 81-year-old Middletown man

Jasper Thomas was last seen at 1 p.m. leaving his home in Middletown
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Jasper Thomas.png
Posted at 10:56 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 22:56:58-05

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert Saturday evening.

Officials say that Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his residence in Middletown near 14th Avenue, at 1 p.m. Saturday and has failed to return.

Mr. Thomas is described as being 5'5" tall, weighs 110 lbs., has bald hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Thomas also has dementia.

He was last seen driving a red 2002 GMC Sonoma with Ohio licence plate DXZ1859.

Please call 911 if you see Mr. Thomas or call 1-800-637-1113 to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear information about this endangered missing alert.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
Ursuline Academy captures the Division I girls volleyball state championship Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season Western Brown QB Drew Novak completes a memorable high school football career

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!