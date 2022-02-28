Cleveland-Cliffs to demolish stack Tuesday morning; residents may feel ground vibration

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An out-of-commission stack at Cleveland-Cliffs in Middletown will be demolished Tuesday morning and residents may feel “a very short ground vibration” during the one-minute event, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Residents may also hear loud noises during the implosion conducted by Dem Tech.

Oxford State Road will be closed during the demolition. There will be detours.

A Middletown Division of Fire official said the department will have a fire engine on scene.

Neil Douglas, president of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 1943, called the demolition “one small piece” to the clean-up the company is performing inside the mill.

He said Cleveland-Cliffs is “sprucing up” the place.

Douglas said the company is performing “really well” and continues to hire. He said about 200 to 250 workers are needed and pay ranges from $23.47 to $31.58 an hour. He said employees who worked the entire year in 2021 received $10,000 in profit sharing.

The union has about 1,850 members, Douglas said.

Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.