Cintas, DHL warehouse completed in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Construction has been completed on a massive new warehouse in Middletown that will house operations for Cintas and DHL, according to an announcement from The Opus Group, the developers behind the project.

The 612,589-square-foot warehouse, named 75 Logistics Center, was built just four miles west of Interstate 75 in Middletown. Opus said Cintas and DHL will bring a major economic boost to the city.

“Middletown is a region that is eager for development to help accommodate its large, skilled workforce,” said Doug Swain, vice president and general manager at Opus. “Our team successfully delivered a modern distribution space to meet this increasing demand for available warehouse space, and in the future, we hope to pursue other opportunities across the area.”

City officials said they grateful for the investment in the community.

“The City of Middletown welcomes DHL to our community and looks forward to expanding our relationship with Cintas to meet their respective customer and workforce needs,” said Chris Xeil Lyons, director of economic development for Middletown. “We are grateful to The Opus Group for their investment and building a first-class facility that secured two world class tenants.”

Image via The Opus Group Opus said the building features 36-foot ceilings, 40 dock doors and 79 trailer positions with 91 positions available for knockout panels that provide increased flexibility for Cintas and DHL.

Opus said the building features 36-foot ceilings, 40 dock doors and 79 trailer positions with 91 positions available for knockout panels that provide increased flexibility for Cintas and DHL.