CBI Middletown suspends after-school programs after federal funding pause

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Less than two weeks after Community Building Institute’s biggest fundraising event of the year, Middletown Rocks, it has been forced to suspend summer children's programs because federal funding has been paused.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program, which accounted for 75% of CBI’s entire budget, ends on Friday, said Verlena Stewart, CBI’s executive director.

The U.S. Department of Education recently decided to temporarily delay fiscal year 2025 funding for key educational grants, including 21st CCLC.

The Ohio Department of Education & Workforce was notified July 1 of the pause, and CBI received notice Monday.

CBI Middletown operates a 100-student summer camp with the funding that includes full-day programming from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; daily breakfast, lunch and snacks; four field trips; internship transportation for high school students; and staff support.

It also offers an after-school program, which serves seven elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. The program requires about $150,000 annually to operate 2.5 hours of daily programming.

The summer camp and three RISE leadership programs will pause operations Friday.

“We’ve been conscientious of the recent executive orders and priorities,” said Stewart. “Preparing for what ‘might happen’ has been difficult to navigate as we are required to continue the work as stipulated in the federal grant agreements. We didn’t have the option of pausing our work or scaling back in anticipation of a funding delay.”

Advanced notice of the pause would have allowed CBI to close out the program, notify families and help children transition out of the program with “understanding and care.”

Middletown Rocks raised almost $40,000 during this year’s program on June 26, but $60,000 is required to finish summer camp programming scheduled to last until July 25.

Twenty-eight summer and regular staff members will be laid off this month, though Stewart said many have offered to volunteer to keep doors open for the next few weeks.

The upcoming after-school program for the 2025-26 school year is also at risk if funding is not reinstated.

“This situation goes far beyond finances — it directly affects our youth and the families who count on us,” said Stewart. “We remain hopeful and are actively advocating for the swift reinstatement of funding. Our commitment to our mission and our kids remains as strong as ever.”

The Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center (RSHCC), where CBI is located, will remain open and operational at 800 Lafayette Avenue.

The center is partially funded by 21st CCLC funds for authorized indirect costs associated with programming, so some RSHCC programs and activities will be adjusted.

Renovations on RSHCC will continue as planned.