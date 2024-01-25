Burglar vandalizes, leaves racist message for Middletown bingo hall raising funds for nonprofit

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The owner of a Middletown bingo hall and nonprofit said a recent break-in was racially motivated.

Gerald Mack, owner of Bingo Bloc and founder of the associated nonprofit En Bloc10 Foundation, said the bingo hall is closed until further notice after a break-in more than a week ago.

Mack said he and his team discovered a bingo machine and two monitors were damaged last Tuesday. Someone also left trails of paint on the floor, bingo tables and machines.

"If I could give an analogy that's like a vehicle, I would say that's totaled," Mack said.

The safe in the office was also broken into, pull tabs were stolen and a message was left on the walls in spray paint. One wall said "You don't belong" with a KKK symbol next to it and a racial slur was posted on another wall.

Mack said a note was also left behind that said, "Hit u where it hurts."

"That's more personal for me," he said.

To Mack, it's the kids his nonprofit helps who are being impacted by the break-in and temporary closure because all profits from the bingo hall go to the En Bloc10 Foundation.

"We do a lot of mentoring here in Middletown, we do mentoring in the City of Cincinnati," he said. "Focusing on bullying, low self-esteem, suicidal thoughts."

Mack said he wants to set an example for these kids, so he's responding with peace.

"I forgive them already in my heart. I do pray that they are brought to justice. I would like to have a deep conversation with whomever," he said. "Now it’s just focus on how do we rebuild? How do we recover?"

If people want to help, Mack encouraged them to take part in some of the foundation's initiatives.

"If you're a philanthropist and you want to give to EnBloc10 Foundation, that's what I want, but don't just give and don't come. Give and come participate and come meet some of the kids. That's when we know it's coming from here," he said.

Mack said he hopes to have things back up and running in the next 30 days.