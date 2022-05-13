Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

7-year-old drives, crashes dad's car on busy Middletown road

Middletown police cracking down on problem areas
Journal-News
<p>Middletown police car</p>
Middletown police cracking down on problem areas
Posted at 7:09 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 19:09:43-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A 7-year-old boy took his father’s vehicle without his knowledge Thursday morning and crashed head-on into a parked Jeep, according to Middletown police.

The boy, driving alone in a 2014 Kia SUV, was traveling east on Roosevelt Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. when he crossed over the median, hit the guardrail and crashed into a parked Jeep in the westbound lanes.

The driver of that vehicle told police when he saw the car traveling toward his vehicle and noticed a young boy driving, he put his vehicle in park and got out.

After the crash, the man and others got the boy out of the SUV and put the car in park until police arrived.

The boy, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Police said the boy's parents told them in an interview they thought their son was home.

The boy turned 7 on May 5, according to the police report.

READ MORE
License plate reading cameras may come to Middletown
Middletown considers giving non-union employees ‘premium pay’ for work during pandemic
Child shot while playing with gun in Middletown

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.