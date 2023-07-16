1 seriously injured in crash involving Middletown police cruiser

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown police officer was involved in a crash Saturday that seriously injured the other driver, Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said the officer was driving south in their cruiser on North Verity Parkway when a driver in a white F-150 left the parking lot of Rally's and into the path of the cruiser. The cruiser crashed into the truck. The truck then crossed into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the truck was seriously injured in the crash. They were taken to Atrium Hospital. Their current condition has not been released at this time.

The Middletown police officer suffered minor injuries, but is expected to be OK. The sheriff's office did not release the name of the officer.

The driver and passenger in the third vehicle were treated at the scene.

Investigators are determining if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.