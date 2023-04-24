1 person in critical condition after shooting involving Middletown police, Ohio BCI investigating

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after a shooting involving the Middletown Police Department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

A spokesperson said the BCI was requested by Middletown police after a shooting involving an officer on Park Lane Monday evening. The Journal-News reported shots were fired between police and a man who was barricaded inside a residence at an apartment complex.

The Journal-News reported that city manager Paul Lolli said the man began firing at officers. It is unclear at this time what led to the incident.

The person shot was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

The BCI said its investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Just weeks ago, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office announced two Middletown officers who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop at the end of February would not be charged.

The two officers shot a man who was inside a car they had pulled over at the Walmart on Town Boulevard. Officials said the man gave false identification and police determined he had a warrant for his arrest. According to a police report, he displayed a gun when asked to exit the vehicle.

READ MORE

Prosecutor: No charges for officers who shot, killed man in Middletown

Police: Child shot himself in Middletown park after picking up unsecured gun

Middletown man’s arrest seen on TikTok more than 3 million times