Troopers: Man killed after car and mower crash

Posted at 5:08 AM, Aug 18, 2021
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said one man is dead after his mower was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Highland County.

Troopers said around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, a man was driving his car northwest on State Route 28 in Madison Township. Around the same time, another man was driving a riding lawn mower going the same direction on State Route 28, too. The man in the car then rear ended the man on the lawn mower.

First responders transported the man on the mower to Greenfield Adena Hospital, but the man died at the hospital.

The driver of the other car had minor injuries.

Officials haven't released the name of the lawn mower rider yet.

Troopers are still investigating this crash.

