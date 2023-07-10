Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMadison Township

Actions

Sheriff: Man arrested, charged with felony after dog found dead at his home

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
P7070304.JPG
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 12:52:27-04

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been arrested and will face charges after deputies discovered a dead dog locked inside a crate on his property in Madison Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Brandon Adrian Hill, 27, was arrested Monday and taken to the Middletown jail.

He will face two charges related to neglect of a companion animal — one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said deputies were called to Hill's home on Trenton Franklin Road after receiving a call requesting an animal welfare check. When they arrived, they found two dogs locked inside a crate in the yard; one was dead.

Deputies seized both dogs and a cat and Hill was arrested.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Adams County officials seeking tips after house fire ruled arson Human remains found in Great Miami River by drone searching for missing man Water main break closes portion of Ridge Road for over a week

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.