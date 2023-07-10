Sheriff: Man arrested, charged with felony after dog found dead at his home

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been arrested and will face charges after deputies discovered a dead dog locked inside a crate on his property in Madison Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Brandon Adrian Hill, 27, was arrested Monday and taken to the Middletown jail.

He will face two charges related to neglect of a companion animal — one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said deputies were called to Hill's home on Trenton Franklin Road after receiving a call requesting an animal welfare check. When they arrived, they found two dogs locked inside a crate in the yard; one was dead.

Deputies seized both dogs and a cat and Hill was arrested.