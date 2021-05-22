Several injured after porch collapses with 25-30 people on it at Madison Twp party

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Several people were injured in Madison Township, Butler County after a deck collapsed with 25 to 30 people on it during a party, according to the Madison Twp. Fire Department on social media.

At 6:29 p.m., the fire department was called to a home in the 6800 block of April Circle on a report of a structure collapse, with multiple victims reported, according to Butler County dispatch records.

On arrival, the department said they found a large deck at the back of the house had collapsed with dozens of people on it, leading to multiple injuries.

Emergency crews transported four people to Atrium Medical Center, and a few more with minor injuries were taken to area hospitals by private vehicles.

The Madison Twp. Fire Department thanked the Wayne Township, Middletown and Trenton fire departments for their help at the collapse.