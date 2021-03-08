Butler County sheriff IDs pedestrian killed in Madison Township crash

MADISON TWP., Ohio — The Butler County sheriff has identified a 70-year-old woman killed Saturday after a motorist struck her with his vehicle in Madison Township.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Linda Biser was crossing State Route 122 near Trenton Franklin Road when a man driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro struck her with the car.

"These cases are always tragic for all involved," Jones said Monday in a news release.

The release did not indicate if impairment or excessive speed were a factor in the crash. The investigation was still ongoing Monday afternoon.

WCPO has not identified the driver involved in the crash as no charges had been announced as of this writing.