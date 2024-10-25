Madison Local Schools on lockdown for threat, schools will close early

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Madison Local Schools went on lockdown Friday morning after a threat was made, according to a statement from the school district.

The district said on social media that all students are safe.

"This morning Madison Local Schools received a threat and the school district immediately went into lockdown procedure," wrote the district.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the threat came in around 7:36 a.m. An employee of the school district received a voicemail in which an unknown person threatened to "shoot up the school," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies detained and are interviewing a seventh grade student, but officials did not say whether that student is a suspect, or if they will face charges.

School is canceled for the elementary school and buses are returning students to their homes, the district said. Parents in the elementary school dropoff line will need to take their children back home, according to the post.

The middle and high schools will have buses take students home at 10 a.m. and driving students will also be released, according to the district.

This is a developing story. WCPO is working to learn more about the threat and what happened.