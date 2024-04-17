WATCH: Dash cam shows 120+ mph police chase end in crash in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Newly released dash camera and body camera footage show Ohio State Highway Patrol units pursuing a reportedly stolen white Hyundai across Warren and Butler Counties before it T-boned a truck at the corner of Millikin Road and State Route 747 in early February.

A police account of the chase in a crash report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety indicated a car driven by 19-year-old Saif Elawady passed an OSHP Trooper at 140 miles an hour south on I-75 around the 35-mile marker.

The trooper caught up with Elawady's car and activated lights and sirens, but Elawady refused to stop and led police to Liberty Township, where he crashed.

120+ mph police chase end in crash in Liberty Township

More than a month after the crash, copper-filled chunks of plastic and sheered-off metal remain where troopers had to drag him out of his car.

"Get your hands up! Get out!" officers yelled on the body cam footage.

Elawady was charged with failure to comply with a police officer, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, driving under suspicion of or in violation of a license restriction and violation of speed limit.

He was held at the Warren County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond before meeting that bond.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Elawady said he was on house arrest but declined further comment on the advice of counsel.

The victim in the truck indicated he was recovering but also declined further comment as litigation is pending.

Elawady is due in court for a pre-trial hearing April 24 at 1:45 p.m.