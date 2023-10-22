Owner: Road construction detours near market has slowed sales; says pumpkins are plentiful

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It's a dilemma for one farmer's market through no fault of their own. Normally, their pumpkins would be selling very well this time of year. However, they still have three quarters of its inventory remaining and they blame it on one thing.

"I think a lot of people are still trying to figure out who we are," said Jen Kummerle, co-owner of Liberty Farm Market.

She started Liberty Farm Market about ten years ago with her husband. They sell frozen meat, exotic meat, as well as fresh produce and supplements. Kummerle described the place as a gathering place for the community.

"They will literally make you feel like gold when you walk through the door, they're wonderful people," said Kummerle, describing the rest of the people who make up Liberty Farm Market.

During this time of year, they're also known for selling pumpkins. They range in all shapes and sizes. They're priced anywhere from $1-15. However, they're not selling like they usually do.

"This year, we've noticed that our numbers have really dropped unfortunately," said Kummerle. They just had their annual, and they didn't draw numbers like before.

"We have a lot of traffic that passes, this is Princeton Road, every day, and we're not getting that because of the road closure right now," said Kummerle. "The city has been very nice and supportive, we're very lucky being in Liberty Township, we did ask them to put a sign up for us on the corner of Princeton and Lesourdsville West Chester, and they have done that."

Butler County Engineer's Office

"Really disappointing when you start something from seed, put your heart and soul into it, take care of it for six to eight months, and it sits and rots on the table because nobody buys it," said Anthony Pippin, owner of Pippin's Produce.

On Saturday, Pippin told WCPO he still had between 300-400 pumpkins left. It got to a point he posted on social media asking for your help to buy his pumpkins since at the time, he had about three quarters of his inventory still available. In the meantime, the signs are still up, assuring you they're open, and they're counting down the days when construction is over.

Pippin's Produce

"We know as soon as the road opens up next year, 2024 is going to be a lot better year," said Pippin.

The road construction project on Princeton Road is scheduled to be complete in early November.



