Liberty Township quadruplets graduate together from Yale

Four brothers from Liberty Township graduated together from Yale in May, four years after being courted by a host of other Ivy League schools.

The quadruplets — Aaron, Nigel, Nick and Zachary Wade — graduated from Lakota East in 2017. In their senior year, all four Wades were accepted to both Yale and Harvard. Nick also got into Duke, Georgetown and Stanford; Aaron got the Stanford go-ahead; Nigel received acceptance letters from Johns Hopkins and Vanderbilt; and Zach got an invitation from Cornell.

The flurry of acceptances garnered them national media attention.

They announced their decision to attend Yale during an appearance on The Today Show.