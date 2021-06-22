Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyLiberty Township

Actions

Liberty Township quadruplets graduate together from Yale

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Greg Lynch | Journal-News
<p>Lakota East seniors and quadruplet brothers Zachary, Aaron, Nigel and Nick Wade have all been accepted to Ivy league schools and have attracted national media attention for their accomplishments.</p>
Lakota East quadruplets accepted into Ivy League
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 11:15:26-04

Four brothers from Liberty Township graduated together from Yale in May, four years after being courted by a host of other Ivy League schools.

The quadruplets — Aaron, Nigel, Nick and Zachary Wade — graduated from Lakota East in 2017. In their senior year, all four Wades were accepted to both Yale and Harvard. Nick also got into Duke, Georgetown and Stanford; Aaron got the Stanford go-ahead; Nigel received acceptance letters from Johns Hopkins and Vanderbilt; and Zach got an invitation from Cornell.

The flurry of acceptances garnered them national media attention.

They announced their decision to attend Yale during an appearance on The Today Show.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!