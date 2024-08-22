Watch Now
Hulk Hogan to appear at Liberty Township Kroger to promote 'Real American Beer'

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Calling all "Hulkamaniacs!"

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be in Liberty Township Thursday afternoon to promote Ohio's launch of "Real American Beer," a brand he co-founded.

The drink, which shares a name with Hogan's wrestling theme song, is an American-style light lager described as "light-bodied, fresh and crisp." The company says its beer is made with 100% North American ingredients and contains 4.2% alcohol by volume.

Real American Beer has already been available in several U.S. states and began its rollout in Ohio this week. To celebrate, Hogan is traveling to different retailers throughout the state — including right here in the Cincinnati area.

The wrestler, whose real name is Terry Bollea, will appear at the Kroger location on Yankee Road from 1-2:30 p.m. to meet fans and sell his product.

"Across the country, the reception for Real American Beer has been epic among the fans, distributors and retailers alike — people are really loving it," Hogan said in a press release. "Ohio is about to join the movement."

Real American Beer will be available at Kroger, Meijer, Total Wine, Walmart and more.

