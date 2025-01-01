Butler County Sheriff’s Office continues service to Liberty Twp. with new 4-year contract

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Liberty Twp. has started 2025 with a new contract with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement protection.

The four-year contract began Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2028. It does not increase the number of deputies, detectives or supervisory staff.

The cost begins at $3.9 million for 2025, gradually increasing to $4.4 million for 2028. The township paid $3.3 million in 2024 for police service by the sheriff’s office.

There is a provision for the contract to increase should additional deputies or detectives be added over the next four years.

“In 2025, I anticipate a detective will be added but that will require board approval in the form of a contract addendum,’’ said Caroline McKinney, township administrator. “Any future additions will follow the same process.”

If a detective is added in 2025, the cost would be up to an additional $147,423, depending on if and when the individual was hired, according to the contract.

“We get tremendous service from the Butler County sheriff’s office and our contract is extremely efficient, cost-wise,’’ said Todd Minniear, president of the board of trustees. “I feel great about our contract with the sheriff’s office.”

Under the contract, the sheriff’s office provides the township with one lieutenant, five sergeants, one corporal, 20 deputies and three detectives. One sergeant was added last June.

Minniear said trustees won’t make any decisions on adding staff to the contract immediately until they get further data supporting an increase.

“We don’t want to make a commitment (on adding staff) upfront because we don’t know what we’ll need,’’ Minniear said.

“We’re still growing. We will (add staff) as we need to.”

Money to pay for the contract primarily comes from a 3.3-mil continuing levy voters approved last March. It is expected to raise about $3.5 million annually.

McKinney said the levy will raise an additional $500,000 over the emergency levy it replaced.

“I fully expect we will not be coming back to the community for a new police levy for at least five years,’’ Minniear said.

“I’m confident we can get six or sever years out of it. We have a balance in the account already and have other sources we can supplement to keep it going a little longer.”