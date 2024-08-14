Watch Now
Butler County officials search for missing Liberty Township man last seen Aug. 9

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials in Butler County are searching for a missing Liberty Township man last seen on Friday, Aug. 9.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Scott Michael Schwarz was at the Liberty Center on Blake Street at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night and has not been seen since. He is listed at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Schwarz was last seen wearing a gray CSI t-shirt and dark-colored jeans. Anyone who may have seen him or has additional information on his whereabouts is asked to contact sheriff's deputies at 513-759-7349.

