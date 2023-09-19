Lack of food for families rising, but Butler County is working to combat that

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Educational Service Center has received many calls from parents expressing their need for better access to food for their families, and so the Compassion Pantry was born.

“Its really just about making sure we are breaking down barriers for families to have access to good quality foods,” said Emily White, director of early childhood state programs.

The Compassion Pantry officially opens its doors with a grand opening event Tuesday afternoon. White said the applications have been flooding in and they get more each day.

“We’ve already filled almost 250 orders at this point and served almost 400 individuals with food,” she said.

The pantry offers items like cereal, canned goods, milk, frozen foods and more. White said it's crucial this food is distributed to the families.

“It’s super important to make sure our kids are fed and have a fresh nutritious meal so they’re ready to learn and be engaged in the classroom,” White said.

Success Program Supervisor Cari Wynne said having this pantry available to the community puts her mind that much more at ease.

"It's been a dream of mine because we see at this agency, because we touch so many families, people who are struggling," Wynne said. "And that makes me not want to lay my head down at night when you know that we have families out there that aren’t eating.”

More information and applications can be obtained by calling 513.887.3710 or reaching out to your local school.