'It was just a joke' | Lakota East student arrested for threat to shoot up school

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A Lakota East student has been arrested for allegedly making a social media post that threatened the school, the Butler County Sheriff's Office announced.

The sheriff's office said it was notified of a school threat made on Snapchat just after midnight Thursday morning. The post was made by a 17-year-old student who attends Lakota East, the sheriff's office said.

The gist of the message, according to the sheriff's office, was "I'm shooting up the school tomorrow, be ready."

Liberty Township police and the West Chester Police Department found the teen at home, where they told officers they'd posted the message but "it was just a joke."

The teen was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, where they were charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

"The word 'joke' is defined as something said or done to evoke laughter," Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a press release. "No one is laughing and we have yet another juvenile in custody for this, which is just sad."

