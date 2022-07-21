West Side Little League advances to state championship game

HAMILTON, Ohio — West Side Little League rebounded from its first loss of the summer with a 13-1 run-rule rout of New Albany on Wednesday in Elyria.

The victory advanced the team of 12-and-under all stars from Hamilton to the state championship gamet. It will play Galion at 6 p.m. Thursday.

West Side lost 5-1 to Galion on Tuesday. Galion has not lost in the tournament.

Against New Albany, Nate Lineback and Maddox Jones hit home runs. Sammy Platt, Brady Karwisch and Asher Roy all had multiple hits. Asher Roy threw a complete came and struck out four batters.

The Ohio champion advances to the regional tournament in Whitestown, Ind. West Side has won the Ohio tournament 10 times in the last 12 years.