WATCH: Woman goes viral on TikTok after receiving marijuana in Hamilton Burger King drive-thru

HAMILTON, Ohio — A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed a Hamilton Burger King worker gave her marijuana with her order.

The woman, JannaBama on TikTok, said in her video posted Sunday that she went to the Burger King drive-thru to order her daughter chicken fries. When she checked her bag, Janna saw her kid's chicken fries — as well as several marijuana buds.

"She got her chicken fries," Janna says in the video. "Chicken fries with a side of, do you see that? You can't say that on (TikTok). Mary Jane."

She showed the camera her Burger King bag, as well as the marijuana buds she found inside.

As of Monday night, the TikTok has been viewed more than 758,000 times and liked by just under 75,000 users.

A manager at the Hamilton Burger King location on Main Street told WCPO that the incident was caught on camera, and the worker involved has now been fired. The manager would not identify the now-fired employee.

The manager also told us the restaurant received several calls regarding the incident, including multiple prank calls.

WCPO has contacted the Hamilton Police Department to see if a formal incident report has been filed, or if the former employee will face any charges.

We have also reached out to Burger King's corporate office for a statement on the matter.

We have not received responses from either.

