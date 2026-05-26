Positive bat rabies test leads Hamilton Health Department to work with care center

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton Health Department is working with Bradford Place Care Center administration after a bat collected outside the facility tested positive for rabies.

The city’s health department was notified Friday, May 22, that a bat located and collected outside the care center, 1302 Millville Ave., tested positive for rabies, officials said.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that attacks the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and nerves, according to Hamilton Health department.

“It can infect all mammals and is mostly seen in bats, skunks, raccoons and other wild animals,” the department said in a release. “However, dogs, cats and even humans can also be infected.”

Rabies symptoms include headache, fever and general weakness or discomfort. Symptoms can progress to anxiety, confusion, agitation, delirium, hallucinations, hydrophobia, hypersalivation and seizures. For more information, visit cdc.gov/rabies/index.html

According to the Hamilton Health Department, the virus is in the saliva of infected animals and is spread by being bitten by a rabid animal or getting saliva from the rabid animal into an open cut or mucous membrane, including the nose, mouth or eyes.

It warned against contacting stray or wild animals.

“Never approach animals who appear to be injured, sick or dead, especially if you see animals during the day who are usually active at night such as bats or raccoons,” the department said.

Rabies is almost always fatal once clinical symptoms appear; however, it is entirely preventable in humans through prompt and appropriate medical care, department officials said. Post exposure prophylaxis is needed for an individual who was exposed.

“If you or your pet may have had contact with a bat or other wild animal, seek medical or veterinary guidance right away,” Butler County Health District said.