Police: Juvenile hospitalized after early Friday morning shooting in Hamilton

Paul Weeden/WCPO
Around 2:28 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, Hamilton police officers responded to the area of N 7th Street where they found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 15:01:06-05

HAMILTON, Ohio — A juvenile was shot in Hamilton early Friday morning, Hamilton police said.

Around 2:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 19 N 7th Street where they found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. According to an incident report, the juvenile was shot in the right calf and upper left arm.

That juvenile, who's identity was not released by police, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Police said a suspect's vehicle was located in another jurisdiction but they have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kiep with the Hamilton police at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.

