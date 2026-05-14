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Police: 1 dead in fatal shooting in Hamilton

Hamilton shooting
Paul Weeden
Hamilton shooting
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was fatally shot in Hamilton Thursday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of Eaton Avenue at around 10:12 a.m. after reports of a person shot. The shooting happened across the street from Wilson Middle School.

When officers got there, Hamilton Fire Department medics had already pronounced the person dead, police said.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect, nor have they released the identity of the person who was killed.

Hamilton police said the shooting is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information can contact 513.868.5811 ext. 2002.

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