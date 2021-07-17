Pet Pals: Meet Scamper!

HAMILTON, Ohio — On this week's Pet Pals, we meet Scamper. A sweet, "food-motivated" dog who is ready to find a new forever home.

Scamper is a nine-year-old terrier mix who came to the Animal Friends Humane Society as a stray in July.

Volunteer Samantha Truong said Scamper is a sweet lap dog.

"He has proven to be quite a sweetheart, obviously loves attention, very food motivated," Truong said.

Volunteers said he's great with other dogs, but they don't know how he does around cats or children. Families are encouraged to bring their kids to meet Scamper if they're interested in adopting.

Because Scamper is considered to be a senior dog, his adoption fee is only $75. Those interested in meeting Scamper can visit him at the shelter, call 513-867-5727 or fill out an application online.